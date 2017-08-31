Malawi: UNDP Impressed With Project Implementation in Mangochi

Mangochi — The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) says it is impressed with how Mangochi District Council is implementing the Climate Proofing Project which aims at protecting the environment.

UNDP Portfolio Manager responsible for Resilience and Sustainable Growth in Malawi, Andrew Spezowka made the remarks Monday when officials from UNDP and government visited the district for mid-term project review.

Through the project, the council and communities have established irrigation schemes with solar powered pumps, planted trees along the river banks, build dikes to prevent river flooding and promoted natural regeneration in bare areas.

The project has also installed a biogas plant at Mangochi prison. The technology which uses human waste to generate bio-energy will see the institution reducing demand for firewood.

Spezowka said he was very encouraged to see that the council involved a number of stakeholders in implementation saying the gesture will enable the project to yield better results.

"It's very encouraging to see a group of committed men and women taking a leading role in the project. Disaster prone districts like Mangochi ought to put much effort in promoting afforestation activities," said Spezowka at Group Village Head (GVH) Issa Mponda.

So far, the community in GVH Issa Mponda has prepared a nursery to raise 25, 000 tree seedlings.

Director of Environmental Affairs Department Taonga Mbale Luka also expressed satisfaction saying the project is achieving the intended purpose and said its sustainability would be achieved by all means.

"For example, it is pleasing to note that the [irrigation] scheme that started with six members only way back has now 54 members following the project intervention.

Climate Proofing is a five-year project (2014 - 2019) funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF) through the Least Developed Countries Fund (LDCF).

The implementation of the project started in November 2015 in TAs Mponda, Nankumba, Chilipa, Chimwala and Sub-TA Ntonda. The Council has so far received MK586 million for the implementation of the project.