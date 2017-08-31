30 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi International Tourism Expo 2017 Underway

By Tione Andsen

The first ever Malawi International Tourism Expo 2017 is underway in the Capital City, Lilongwe at Bingu International Convention Centre.

The Tourism Expo 2017 started on Wednesday morning will run for three days and the first two days are scheduled for closed businesses and on the third day it will be opened to the public.

According to the programme, the Wednesday business started with workshops for Market Tips and Tricks for Tourism SME's to Access International Market and Harnessing ICT to Promote Tourism Among SMEs.

The afternoon session will have a workshop on Cultural Heritage and Tourism in Malawi - opportunities.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Henry Mussa visited the pavilions to appreciate the situation.

Local and International exhibitors have mounted pavilions to showcase what they are doing in the tourism industry.

The official opening of the International Tourism Expo is scheduled to take place at 4:30pm and the Minister expected to address the gathering at Auditorium at BICC.

The mood has so far shown that Malawi is set to host the Expo and to provide platform to showcase its potential in the Industry.

Government of Malawi and South Africa are expected to sign an agreement on cooperation in the field of tourism on Thursday.

On Thursday, Expo will host the Malawi Night (Takulandirani) reception at Sunbird Capital from 6 pm.

