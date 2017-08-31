Malawi: Red Cross Hailed for Enhancing By-Laws

Chikwawa — Officials in Chikwawa District have hailed Malawi Red Cross Society for ensuring that by-laws formulated by the district council are put into effect.

Senior chief Chapananga and primary education advisor (PEA) for Kalambo Zone in the district said the by-laws that had been dormant for a long time have now started bearing positive fruits and that they were hoping to see a lot more positive developments.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday, the PEA, Elias Nkhuku, said the enforcement of the by-laws facilitated by Red Cross has seen a decrease in the dropout rate among primary school pupils in the district among other things.

"Even issues of early marriages and early pregnancies have reduced in the area. Many pupils are coming to school," Nkhuku said.

He added that so far there are no reports of school dropouts from any school within the zone and that many pupils and parents have now started showing interest in the promotion of education

Nkhuku further said that through the enforcement of the by-laws, communities have also been empowered which saw them apprehending a primary school teacher for indecently assaulting a standard six girl from Kanyongolo Primary School in the district.

He, however, called for further popularization of the by-laws by ensuring that hard copies of the by-laws are circulated to communities for easy access and awareness.

On his part, senior chief Chapananga said he will ensure that the by-laws are adhered to so that fruits they are bearing now should be long lasting.

Meanwhile, the chief says he has withdrawn 17 girls from forced marriages and that the girls are likely to go back to school next month.

In her remarks, Chikwawa Red Cross project officer Cecelia Banda said when her office came into the district, they found the by-laws available but realized that there was a gap since people were not aware of them.

"We supported the dissemination of the by-laws in the whole T/A Chapananga. We engaged all duty bearers including teachers," Banda said.

She further stated that the meetings focused on strengthening reporting systems and enforcement of the laws whereby magistrates were supported to go and do court services right at the community.

They also introduced suggestion boxes where people can freely report cases affecting the children.