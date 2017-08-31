document

The below is attributable to Acting Spokesperson Clayton M. McCleskey:

USAID Administrator Mark Green met today with Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. Administrator Green and Prime Minister Desalegn discussed U.S. support for Ethiopia's economic development, drought response, and food security.

Administrator Green noted the Government of Ethiopia's robust response to last year's drought-induced food-security crisis, but expressed concern over deteriorating conditions from a second severe drought this year. Administrator Green encouraged the Ethiopian Government to demonstrate greater leadership and invest more resources to combat a worsening humanitarian crisis.

The Administrator reiterated the United States' commitment to supporting the Ethiopian people in times of need. He announced over $90 million in additional humanitarian assistance, which brings the total U.S. humanitarian contribution in Ethiopia to nearly $454 million this Fiscal Year. The United States remains the largest humanitarian donor in Ethiopia. Administrator Green also underscored the importance of ensuring U.S. assistance be used for its intended purpose.

He also emphasized the need for the public and private sectors to work together to increase Ethiopia's resilience to repeated droughts, including through the Feed the Future initiative. Administrator Green highlighted opportunities for growth in Ethiopia's power sector, and expressed American private sector interest in investing in the country, including through Power Africa.

The Administrator highlighted U.S. support for all Ethiopians to achieve a brighter future, and for Ethiopia to succeed as a strong partner in promoting economic opportunity, advancing democratic values, and supporting regional stability. He also urged the Government of Ethiopia to take concrete steps to create political space for all voices to be heard and to uphold constitutionally guaranteed rights.