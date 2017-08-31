Liberia: Cabinet Reviews Ongoing Reform in Education Sector

Cabinet has received status update and carefully reviewed the ongoing reform in the education sector at its sitting in Monrovia. The updates focused on Partnership Schools for Liberia (PSL) Project.

According to an Executive Mansion release, Cabinet received an overview of the education sector from 2006 - 2017; an Accelerated Quality education (AQE) at the behest of USAID; sector updates at the level of the Ministry of Education; presentations from Partnership Schools Liberia Provider and Partnership Schools for Liberia Mid-line Evaluation.

Cabinet also received updates on successes and momentum; system needs; vetting and testing update; human resource roadmap; data mapping; Ministry of Education GIS Web maps; local and bilateral scholarships.

The Partnership Schools for Liberia includes Bridge International Academies, BRAC Liberia, Accelerated Quality Education (AEQ), Rising Academies, More Than Me Partnership Schools, Omega Schools, Youth Movement for Collective Action, and Street Child.

Meanwhile, Cabinet received preliminary evaluation update from Innovations for Poverty Action in partnership with Center for Global Development as a result of a randomized evaluation of the Partnership Schools for Liberia project.