Liberia: CDC Sends 'Hired Killers' to Police

Those allegedly hired by some political elements of the ruling Unity Party (UP) to eliminate the Standard-bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) were Monday turned over to state security, mainly the Liberia National Police (LNP) for further interrogation as the allegation grabs national attention.

The CDC last week paraded before the media and partisans three men said to be notorious hardcore criminals who had alleged to have been hired to assassinate Senator George Weah.

News of the alleged plot to get rid of Sen. Weah stoned the nation and remained an issue of national debate and discussion. Since then, many Liberians have been calling on the CDC not be the judge and jury in this matter but should turn the men over to national government for further probe into the allegation which has strongly been denied by the man alleged to have been the mastermind, Atty. George Kailondo, UP's Montserrado County Campaign head.

The self-claimed assassins in persons of 'Long John, George Barry alias 'Ivorian' and Mustapha Sesay said they had been hired to kill Sen. Weah and the plan was set for Saturday, August 19, the day CDC launched its campaign for October's poll.

The CDC had contested that it would provide security for the self-proclaimed assassins for fear of tampering with them, but in a rather U-turn posture, the party Monday said the issue was grave and there was a need for state security to take seize of the matter. "Because of the gravity of the issue, the Liberia National Police, security agencies and the government should get involve. UNMIL should get involve because we are interested in getting to the bottom of this issue," CDC's Secretary General, Janga Kowo told reporters.

Kowo stressed the need to ensure the safety of the men whom he referred to as 'state witnesses,' while called on the state security to do conduct 'detailed investigation' into the matter in collaboration with UNMIL.

"We want detailed investigation so that those who are culpable will be brought to justice," he pleaded. However, Police Deputy Commissioner, Patrick Sudue commended the CDC for involving the police into the issue, and said the gentlemen will be taken to the headquarters to aid with the investigation process.

"We will get to the root of whatsoever they have said and will launch an investigation that will be transparent," he assured. 'Long John, George Barry alias 'Ivorian' and Mustapha Sesay showed no posture of trepidation during the turning over process oversaw security officers from UNMIL, senior officials of CDC and LNP.

Our reporter who was present during the process said the alleged assassins garbed in glittering attires were relaxed and watched the process.

Prior to the commencement of the brief statements, Sen. Weah who is said to be targeted for assassination was seen in the building in a traditional Liberian suit (blue & white) in a quiet mood.

Our reporter said he briefly stopped in the veranda, the conference room, briefly talked with officials and later departed from the conference room before the statement.

With sound of sirens echoed, the men were taken in a heavily guarded blue 4-door Toyota police pickup with plate 109. At the police headquarters, partisans of the CDC and bystanders from nearby communities trooped to get a glimpse of the situation, mainly to see the men as they walked through the entrance with pride and dignity.

Story as first reported

Last week, this paper and other news organs reported the alleged plot to kill the CDC's standard-bearer, one of the twenty presidential candidates tipped to win the elections.

However, with many wondering whether the UP wants to see the CDC strongman dead, Atty. George Kailondo, UP's Montserrado County Campaign Chairman, who is accused of being behind the alleged scheme has rubbished it.

The alleged conspiracy to kill the Sen. Weah was leaked to the public by the self-proclaimed assassins, most of whom are known to the public as hardcore criminals.

With the alleged assassins or conspirators by his side, CDC's youth wing spokesman, Alvin Wesseh, told a news conference Wednesday plans being harbored by deprived Liberians to have Sen. Weah killed.

The self-named assassins who include 'Long John', George Barry alias 'Ivorian' and Mustapha Sesay proudly told journalists clandestine activities or plots they have been hired to carry on since 2014 by some officials of government and outside of the government.

Liberians and security officers who have seen the photographs of those conspirators alleged that the men are dangerous when it comes to criminalities across the country.

The revelation comes a day after a support group for Vice President Joseph Boakai's presidential bid leaked a supposed American passport of Sen. Weah, linking him to US citizenship.

According to 'Long John,' he and his colleagues were hired through the instrumentality of Mr. George Kailondo, a stalwart of the UP to assassinate the CDC political leader.

He said the UP mobilization chairman for Montserrado County hired them with strict mandate to execute the plan (to allegedly kill Weah) on the day the CDC launched its political campaign for the impending 2017 elections.

"We were promised US$10,000.00 by George Kailondo for the mission. But we thought this would take away our future. Our mandate was to cause instability at the party's headquarters which would have led to the assassination of George Weah," he said.

'Long John' claimed that as part of this conspiracy, 150 of UP T-shirts were given to them to wear on the day of the CDC's campaign launch which would have caused brawls with partisans of the CDC.

Our reporter who was at the press conference said UP T-shirts were displayed. Confirming Long John's claims, George Barry alias 'Ivorian,' one of the men who claimed to have been hired, revealed that they have been hired since 2014 during the special senatorial elections when Weah was elected as senator of Montserrado County.

Though 'Ivorian' couldn't validate his allegations, he however said with the mandate of the disruption during the program, those he calls 'Russian Assassins' would have been the actual killers of Sen. Weah on August 19, 2017.

He said the CDC standard-bearer was saved because of his love for people and as such, they couldn't harm him. "Kailondo called me because I have been rolling with him for a very long time. He and I have good rapport. Recently he met me and said my man I want see you to my house and I even left my black gucu at his house in his living room right under the table near the swimming pool under the table. I called Mustapha, Long John and he instructed us about the operations," he revealed.

'Ivorian' said they were given all of the maps of how George Weah movements would have been on the day of the campaign launch. He alleged they were planted all along the routes used by George Weah and his key partisans on the day of the launch, claiming that Senator Weah is very vulnerable without security on such occasion.

"Just do what we want you to do because we want you bring serious noise, but we have people who will do the job. While giving his speech, you guys can start throwing stones for the snappers to do their work. He instructed one tall guy to give us the T-shirts and promised to pay us on Saturday, the amount of US$10,000.00. He later gave us L$2000.00 for us to smoke and drink," he explained.

He said after their departure from Kailondo's house, they realized that they were acting foolishly by plotting to kill their own brother who has done nothing to them.

"I said to myself that is complete foolishness for us to continue killing our brothers and sisters for the country to go back to war. We want to go to the police and Mustapha said no and we came to the CDC's headquarters to explain the situation to the officials," he added. 'Ivorian' indicated that he has no malice against anyone in the UP and as such, he wouldn't lie or fabricate lies against them.

He lamented that he graduated from St. Mary High School at the age of 16, but his life continues to dwindle because of his life style. For Mustapha Sesay, he recounted that he was hired in 2014 to cause instability at the PHP between supporters of George Weah and Robert Sirleaf during the special senatorial elections.

"Since 2014, we have been incited and hired to do things that we were not to do. We did those things because of life conditions in our country, but we were not willing to do those things," he said.

"We were told that George Weah needed to be assassinated because we have done it before and they know we can do it again. During the night of the CDC's launching, we passed at the headquarters, but people identified us because the pickup was not tainted," he said. He said following the identification and coupled with their lifestyles, they became afraid and decided to take precaution. "We continue to receive calls of encouragement that we should not be afraid," he said.

However, the UP Montserrado Campaign Chair has rubbished the claims made by the three "assassins" when contacted. Atty. Kailondo told reporters that he has never had discussion with anybody or group of people regarding the assassination of George Weah, adding that he doesn't know the conspirators.

"This allegation is nothing, but nonsense and total rubbish and I am not going to dignify or go further saying anything," he said. Kaillondo boastfully said he has worked hard over the years and his not desperate for government position or the Vice President is not desperate for the presidency.

Atty. Kailondo challenged the CDC to arrest the Russian assassins or call the security of the state to give them detailed explanation of the plot.

"This is rubbish and total nonsense. No further comments. It is waste of my resources to sue anybody making such rubbish," he added. While disclaiming the allegations, he reiterated the UP's position that Sen. Weah is not capable of leading the country as president.

He said supporters and standard bearer of the CDC are afraid of the pending numbers the UP is about to put out during their official launching program.