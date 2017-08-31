Liberia: Defense Min. Goes 'Cheeky'

Defense Minister and staunch supporter of the political leader of the governing Unity Party, Joseph Nyuma Boakai has given a cheeky response to Liberians alleging that he ignored military attires at the recent political rally in Voinjama, Lofa County.

Minister Brownie Samukai was accused of seeing others wearing military uniforms without any response from him as Minister of National Defense of the country.

But appearing on the Prime Morning Drive in Monrovia Monday, a talk show aired daily, Minister Samukai cheekily responded by saying he saw people wearing lots of things in Voinjama, Lofa County.

"Unfortunately, I am not a policeman to go about looking for people. I did not go there to look for somebody wearing military uniform. There were thousands and thousands of people that were there doing a lot of things. I cannot see everything. I saw people wearing lots of different clothes," he responded.

Speaking further, Minister Samukai said he saw people wearing different uniforms, some from different institutions, but maintained that he didn't see anything of military uniforms.

On Wearing of Military Uniforms:

Responding to a particular question from Montserrado County electoral district#8 Representative Moses Acarous Gray, the Defense Ministry boss revealed that wearing a camouflage pen is not a violation of the law, but cautioned that they don't like it and warned not to do that.

The minister and the Montserrado County lawmaker had on numerous occasions clashed over the wearing of military outfits with the lawmaker constantly defying him (minister).

Minister Samukai said the Minister of Justice has gone through the statue and read it to him and as such; it is well understood by him.

"If you were to wear any portion of the uniform under the pretext that you were representing anyone of the institutions like the military, than you can be held accountable for impersonation," he said.

Minister Samukai maintained that the intent upon which an individual wears the uniform and the pretext presented, presents the criminal nature of the law.

"If you were to wear it with the flag on the shoulder and the pens, it is an impersonation by the content of what you wearing. That's the law, so I read these things and cannot arbitrarily go and just grab somebody for wearing something. But, it is stupidity for individual who are matured enough calling themselves representatives, whatever positions they are aspiring to demonstrate a militant attitude, you see exactly why you shouldn't vote those kinds of people," he added.

According to him, there should be a sense of civility and maturity in the country.

"We are not talking about somebody who says I have my group of people. Look at this kind of mentality; is this what you want to follow? Go by the legacy of madam President," he concluded.