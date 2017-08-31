Photo: The Zimbabwe Independent

President Robert Mugabe arrives at the Zanu PF headquarters (file photo).

Efforts to forge unity between warring factions in the ruling Zanu PF in Kwekwe seem to be hitting a snag after Kwekwe Central MP Masango Matambanadzo dismissed fellow party officials as "dirty."

Blackman, as Matambanadzo is known, this week surfaced at the Zanu PF Kwekwe District offices after having kept a rare appearance since his election into the National Assembly in 2013.

Addressing his own meeting at the party offices after the Zanu PF provincial secretary for lands, Moses Murada had finished dressing him down, Matambanadzo said he avoided the party office because of its "dirty politics."

Prior to Matambanadzo address, Murada chastised the MP and told him that he had to work with the party structures.

"We want to thank the MP for coming here today," Murada told party supporters.

"Since his election into parliament Matambanadzo had been operating his own programmes without the party's knowledge and that has to stop.

"You are the MP for Kwekwe Central and this is your office. There is no need for you to be seen skirting from this place," Murada said.

He also said the party needed to be united ahead of the coming polls.

"We have to set aside whatever differences we might have for the development of the party. We have to work with you as our own MP," he said.

"You cannot go around acting in the name of the party while not respecting its structures. We know what the people want and how to help them but you can't do it without the involvement of the party," he said.

Murada, however, did not give Matambanadzo a chance to respond before closing the meeting.

Matambanadzo then called for a separate meeting.

"You see the reason why I am at logger heads with these people," Matambanadzo asked rhetorically.

"Is this the unity we are purporting to be upholding or it is an issue of using each other? I am clever and I can read through their shenanigans," he fumed.

He said he could not visit the party offices because of the pervasive mistrust.

"I can't work with dirty people," he said of his comrades before firing a salvo, "I can't come here if people are operating with mistrust."

Matambanadzo said since his election in 2013, he had been operating like an independent MP because he was not being supported by party structures in Kwekwe.