29 August 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Tayali Stages Protest Against IG

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Zambia Reports
Riot police officers (file photo).
By Evans Mulenga

Economic Freedom Fighters president Chilufya Tayali has staged a lone protest against Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

Tayali staged his walk bare-chested with only a pair of shorts on and was brandishing a placard demanding the resignation of the Inspector General of Police for alleged incompetence.

He walked from the Freedom Statue in Lusaka to police headquarters where he is due to register his grievances.

The Facebook happy social commentator applied for a permit from the police and was granted permission.

Tayali and Kanganja have been shadow boxing with the former having only recently discharged on a nolle prosequi for allegedly defaming the latter.

Zambia

Power Tariffs Rift Ends

State House said yesterday the standoff between Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) and Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) over… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.