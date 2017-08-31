Kenya: Sauti Sol are This Year's Kenya's Representatives in TED Global

Award-winning afro-pop group Sauti Sol who are currently riding high with their new emoji song Friendzone, will be among the speakers representing Kenya in the this years TED Global 2017 conference in Arusha, Tanzania.

The group on Wednesday took to social media to convey the news to their followers.

This is the second edition of the African TED talks and will feature 27 other fellows in the four-day event.

Sauti Sol will share the stage alongside one of Kenya’s best ecologist and wildlife photographer Washington Wachira, Kamau Gachigi, Kisilu Musya a farmer and filmmaker and Fredros Okumu, a mosquito scientist.

The first African TED edition was held in Arusha in 2007.

TED is a nonpartisan nonprofit devoted to spreading ideas usually in the form of short powerful talks.

It began in 1984 as a conference where technology, entertainment and design converged and today it covers almost all topics ranging from science, business to global issues in more than 110 languages.

Sauti Sol added that when they started out, they used to sing covers of Boys II Men.

“But now what used to be Mariah Carey is now Tiwa Savage, and what used to be 50 cents is now Sauti Sol. Afrobeat has done so much to emancipate the African Youth.”

