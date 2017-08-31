31 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Jaguar to Release New Song After Being Sworn as an MP

By Chad Kitundu

Starehe Member of Parliament Jaguar, real name Charles Njagua, on Thursday said he will release a new single after he is sworn in as a Member of Parliament.

The musician-turned-politician took to social media to thank his followers and anyone who has been with him in almost two decades in the entertainment industry.

“It’s now close to two decades since I first set foot into a recording studio. I thank God for this gift that has over the years been an inspiration to millions of listeners in my country and beyond,” he wrote.

HIT MAKER

The Kigeugeu hit maker, added that as he takes his oath of office to serve Starehe Constituents, he will also be releasing a new single on Friday for his East African fans and the Diaspora.

The song will be titled Ndoto.

