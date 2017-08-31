Former Chitungwiza MP, Marvelous Khumalo has been kicked out of the Chitungwiza Residents Trust (CHITREST) following allegations of forgery, fraud and embezzlement of trust funds.

In a letter addressed to the Chitungwiza Town Clerk, CHITREST Board of Trustees Secretary, Jacob Rukweza said Khumalo would be replaced by Alice Kuveya, who will take over as Acting Director.

"The suspension of Mr Khumalo has been necessitated by the need to allow the Chitungwiza Residents Trust Board of Trustees to investigate allegations of forgery, fraud, embezzlement, insubordination and gross abuse of office preferred against Mr Khumalo with a view to take appropriate disciplinary action," Rukweza said.

He said Khumalo had forthwith been banned from representing the trust in any capacity.

This is not the first time that Khumalo, a former MDC-T for St Mary's in, has been accused of misappropriating public funds.

In 2012, he arrested by the Anti-Corruption Commission for misusing the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) a $50 000 fund availed to sitting MPs to develop their constituencies.

Khumalo was accused of diverting the funds to his personal use, reportedly buying himself a Bedford lorry from United Tyre Services without the knowledge of both the constituency committee and the national management committee and pocketing the remainder.

He was subsequently charged with criminal abuse of duty as a public officer and three counts of theft.

Khumalo claimed to have used part of the funds to sink a borehole in his constituency, but it turned out the borehole had been sunk by an NGO.

Several other MPs from across the political divide were implicated in the CDF scam, among them Zanu PF bigwigs Ignatius Chombo (Zvimba North), Mines minister Walter Chidhakwa (Zvimba South) Patrick Zhuwao (Zvimba East) and Sithembiso Nyoni (Nkayi North) as having failed to open CDF bank accounts during the seventh Parliament.

Others were Nicholas Goche (Shamva South), Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs minister Ambrose Mutinhiri (Marondera West), former Mashonaland West governor Peter Chanetsa (Hurungwe North), former Energy deputy minister Magadzire Nyanhongo (Harare South) and Florence Chaderopa (Sanyati).

The report said bank statements produced for audit examination accounted for $4 921 491, leaving a balance of $3 043 052 unsupported, resulting in a suspense account being created for the balance.