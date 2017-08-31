With the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) banning the use of the newly refurbished Vodafone Woodlands Stadium journalist has punched holes in the decision.

Former Bulletin and Records Magazine editor Kingsley Kaswende has labeled the move short sighted and opened up a healthy debate among his followers.

FAZ has banned the use of Woodlands Stadium following cry baby antics by MTN Zambia that demands that no competitor should place any adverts in the perimeter of the facility as part of the sponsorship deal the Zambian game has with the mobile service provider.

Vodafone signed a multi million deal with City of Lusaka Football Club but their efforts to meet MTN halfway have been trashed.

FAZ moved a double header on Sunday that was scheduled for Woodlands Stadium following the dispute between MTN and Vodafone.

Below is Kaswende's submission:

I think that the wrangle between MTN and Vodafone regarding the use of Vodafone (Woodlands) Stadium for the MTN-sponsored Super league games must be handled very carefully because it can potentially set a very bad precedent.

The Football Association of Zambia must show leadership and deal decisively with this issue. The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) must also take an interest in such issues.

Next we'll hear that just because the league is sponsored by KCM, then First Quantum cannot brand Lumwana Radiants' stadium, or that just because ZANACO FC is playing in the Barclays Cup, they can't brand Sunset Stadium