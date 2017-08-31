29 August 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Journalist Queries FAZ Ban On Woodlands Stadium

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Clement Malambo

With the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) banning the use of the newly refurbished Vodafone Woodlands Stadium journalist has punched holes in the decision.

Former Bulletin and Records Magazine editor Kingsley Kaswende has labeled the move short sighted and opened up a healthy debate among his followers.

FAZ has banned the use of Woodlands Stadium following cry baby antics by MTN Zambia that demands that no competitor should place any adverts in the perimeter of the facility as part of the sponsorship deal the Zambian game has with the mobile service provider.

Vodafone signed a multi million deal with City of Lusaka Football Club but their efforts to meet MTN halfway have been trashed.

FAZ moved a double header on Sunday that was scheduled for Woodlands Stadium following the dispute between MTN and Vodafone.

Below is Kaswende's submission:

I think that the wrangle between MTN and Vodafone regarding the use of Vodafone (Woodlands) Stadium for the MTN-sponsored Super league games must be handled very carefully because it can potentially set a very bad precedent.

The Football Association of Zambia must show leadership and deal decisively with this issue. The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) must also take an interest in such issues.

Next we'll hear that just because the league is sponsored by KCM, then First Quantum cannot brand Lumwana Radiants' stadium, or that just because ZANACO FC is playing in the Barclays Cup, they can't brand Sunset Stadium

Zambia

Power Tariffs Rift Ends

State House said yesterday the standoff between Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) and Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) over… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.