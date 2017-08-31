Nigeria: '23 States, 100 Councils to Suffer Flooding This Year'

Minna — No fewer than 23 states and 100 local councils nationwide are to suffer various degrees of flood disaster in 2017, experts have predicted.

Experts in the field of hydrology, metrology, reservoir and environmental management have also warned the people of the riparian communities in the up and down streams of Shiroro Hydro-electric Power Plant to take preventive measures to avert the consequences of flooding.

The warnings were yesterday handed down at the stakeholders' flood sensitisation/awareness forum organised by the North-South Power Company Limited at the Shiroro Dam site.

The Acting Chief Operating Officer of the North South Power Company Limited, Mr. Ugochukwu Chioke, said it was pertinent to alert communities on the risk of venturing into the flood plain for economic activities.

Also, the Director-General of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), Mr. Moses Beckely, urged the people in the high flood areas to heed early warning by experts and also adhere to town planning guidelines as well as environmental laws.