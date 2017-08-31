The High Court has ordered the Harare City Council to pay over $50, 000 as compensation to forty three Mbare residents who were affected by flash floods after the municipality approved the construction of a building that blocked the area's drainage system last year.

The building is the Harare Sunshine City Bazaar Mall along Simon Mazorodze road.

Affected residents argued that their valuable property was destroyed or damaged by poor drainage caused by the council's "negligence and recklessness".

Justice David Mangota ordered the council to pay the residents a sum of "$57 556, 70 together with costs from the date of summons at the rate of 5% to date of full payment". The judge also ordered the council to pay the costs of the suit."

Led by Tressie Taruvinga, Garikai Innocent, Jacqueline Mandizvidza, and Hellen Gumunyu, the residents said on the 26th of December last year, flash floods occurred as a result of the council's negligence and recklessness.

Their lawyer, Allen Moyo, said the original drainage system was tempered with by the contractor and after the Harare City Council approved the construction of the building without diligent checks as should have been the case.

"As a result of the above oversight, negligent and recklessness by the Harare City Council, on the said date, heavy rains poured leading to the drainage system failing to clear the flowing water and it subsequently congested," said Moyo.

"Resultantly, water levels rose as floods ensued along Dumbujena, Mbirimi, Mwamuka and Chinamhora Streets where our clients reside and water flowed into their residences until it was waist level and in the process destroyed and swept away an assortment of valuable properties."