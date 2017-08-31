31 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Tanzania: Magistrate Rejects Drug-Peddling Evidence Against Wema Sepetu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Wema Sepetu/Instagram
Wema Sepetu.
By Thomas Matiko

A magistrate in Dar es Salaam has rejected evidence against Diamond Platinumz's famous ex-girlfriend, Wema Sepetu in a case she is accused of peddling drugs.

Wema was among several top Bongo artistes who were arrested early this year after a sting operation by the police on suspected drug traffickers and users.

Since then, Wema has been in and out of the court trying to clear her name.

The gorgeous model-cum-actress, popularly referred to as 'Madam' in Bongo land, has been accused of peddling bhang.

NOT GUILTY

She had pleaded not guilty.

But in today ' s sitting, Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba rejected evidence  from the prosecutor that comprised of  a roll of bhang and two pieces of cigarettes made from bhang.

T he prosecutor said the evidence was found in Wemas' house when the police raided it early this year.

In his ruling Magistrate Simba said that the witness presented by the prosecutor gave contradicting statement on the evidence.

" Nakubaliana na hoja kwamba msokoto wa bangi na vipisi vina kasoro kwa kuwa shahidi hakuvifafanua Mahakamani," Simba directed.

The case will be mentioned again next month on September 12.

If found guilty, Wema could be jailed for up to 30 years or fined one billion Tanzanian shillings (Ksh45 million) according to the country's drug Trafficking law amendments of 2015.

Tanzania

2,000 Tanzanite Mining Firms 'Evade Taxes'

As the government gears to establish a tanzanite processing zone, the move has been proved essential as most of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.