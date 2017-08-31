Tanzania: Magistrate Rejects Drug-Peddling Evidence Against Wema Sepetu

A magistrate in Dar es Salaam has rejected evidence against Diamond Platinumz's famous ex-girlfriend, Wema Sepetu in a case she is accused of peddling drugs.

Wema was among several top Bongo artistes who were arrested early this year after a sting operation by the police on suspected drug traffickers and users.

Since then, Wema has been in and out of the court trying to clear her name.

The gorgeous model-cum-actress, popularly referred to as 'Madam' in Bongo land, has been accused of peddling bhang.

NOT GUILTY

She had pleaded not guilty.

But in today ' s sitting, Resident Magistrate Thomas Simba rejected evidence from the prosecutor that comprised of a roll of bhang and two pieces of cigarettes made from bhang.

T he prosecutor said the evidence was found in Wemas' house when the police raided it early this year.

In his ruling Magistrate Simba said that the witness presented by the prosecutor gave contradicting statement on the evidence.

" Nakubaliana na hoja kwamba msokoto wa bangi na vipisi vina kasoro kwa kuwa shahidi hakuvifafanua Mahakamani," Simba directed.

The case will be mentioned again next month on September 12.

If found guilty, Wema could be jailed for up to 30 years or fined one billion Tanzanian shillings (Ksh45 million) according to the country's drug Trafficking law amendments of 2015.