Nigeria: PSN Commends Buhari On Health Reforms

Pharmacists under the aegis of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) have lauded the return of President Buhari to the country after a medical vacation of about 100 days and the health reforms he is implementing through the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH).

President PSN, Ahmed I. Yakasai, and National Secretary PSN, Gbologade Iyiola, in a press statement noted: "We are particularly delighted that the President looked fit, hale and hearty on his return which is an eloquent testimony of good care and of course a self imposed determination to shake-off all vagaries of ill health by a passionate President.

"It is therefore most apropos to return all glory and honour to the creator for divine intervention in arresting the hitherto sliding health of Mr. President while also wishing His Excellency a full complement of robust health grounded in wellness and vitality.

"Recent development with regards to a need for health interventions outside the country compels a need to continue to appraise the totality of the health system.

"There are challenges with both the funding and structure of health inclined endeavours which compel defective outcomes. In terms of evaluation of structures in the health system a vital component remains appointments in some of the regulatory agencies and some other strategic organs in the health sector." The PSN added:

"The health system must be revitalized in line with the progressive strides being recorded in the development of infrastructures in road and rail construction amongst others in our country.

"As President Buhari resumes office, we wish him a fruitful and productive tenure in the next 21 months. It is our prayer that the days ahead will usher hope, prosperity, good health and unprecedented progress to Nigerians.

"The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria remains an undisputable ally of the Federal Government in meeting its goals and objectives of good health to the citizenry. We believe albeit strongly that these goals and objectives must be hinged on lawful appointments in all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to facilitate positive outcomes for consumers of health in our nation. We therefore assure government of our support at all times even as we convey our courtesies to President Buhari."