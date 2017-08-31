Liberia: Ghana, Slovenia to Print Ballots

The Chairman of the board of commissioners of the National Elections Commission announces here that contract for the printing of ballot papers for the October 10th presidential and representative elections have been signed, following approval of sample ballots by political parties and Independent Candidates.

Chairman Jerome George Korkoya told a news conference in Monrovia on Wednesday, 30 August that the agreement was signed with a European-based printing company, CETIS.

He says ballot papers for candidates vying for seats in the House of Representatives will be printed in Ghana, while ballots for presidential candidates will be printed in Slovenia.

The NEC boss notes that during the 2011 elections, some of the ballot papers were printed in Ghana, and that the company has a strong reputation in these kinds of work.

"We've concluded discussion that the printing of the House of Representatives candidates' ballot papers will be printed Ghana, while the presidential ballot papers will be printed in Europe. This is done in consultation with key stakeholders, because it is the prayers and plan of the commission that these elections are conducted on a free, fair, and transparent basis," he stresses.

Korkoya continues that ensure this is achieved, the commission has introduced a "SMS program" that enable registered voters to check information placed on their Voter Cards and get clarity on electoral matter at any time free of charge.

"This program which the commission is providing free of charge is intended to allow Liberians, especially voters the opportunity to follow development with the National Elections Commission. We do understand that GSM networks have not covered the entire country, but a greater portion of our country. This program will guide and make our people understand the electoral process freely and clearly."

A total of 21 presidential candidates are in the race, six of them Independent plus over 800 candidates for representative seats. Liberians go to the polls on October 10th to elect a new President and members of the House of Representatives. A total of 2,183,683 voters have registered across the country to participate in the polls.