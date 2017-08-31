31 August 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Police Probes Several UP Stalwarts

Tagged:

Related Topics

By E. J. Nathaniel Daygbor

The Liberia National Police is investigating several top members of the governing Unity Party linked to an alleged plot to assassinate the standard bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change or CDC Senator George Manneh Weah.

Police Spokesman Sam Collins told reporters at the National Police Headquarters in Monrovia on Wednesday, 30 August that the police has invited Unity Party Montserrado County Chairman, Mr. Saye Mencole for questioning in relation to complains filed before the police, linking him to alleged assassinate attempt on the life of Ambassador Weah.

Mr. Collins, who was very careful in disclosing the information, noting that it's too early for the police to reach any conclusion about the allegation, but efforts are underway to ensure the bottom the allegation is heard after which findings will become public.

Earlier, the CDC announced to the media, that police have invited three officials of the UP namely; George Bobby Kailondo, Saye Mencole and UP's Candidate for Montserrado County Electoral District #7, Emmanuel Dahn to answer questions about their role in the alleged plot.

At a news conference, Vice Chairman for Operations, Mulbah Morlu, himself a candidate for representative seat in the impending elections, emphasizes that the CDC is interested in having Defense Minister Brownie Samukai, also linked, for questioning also.

But Minister Samukai has dismissed the claim as untrue, terming it as stupidity.

However, Morlu continues that the reported attempt to kill Weah is something that is grave and deserves all necessary attention especially, where everyone linked could be probed.

He says the executive committee of the CDC is keen in hearing and seeing that Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, current Standard Bearer of the governing UP, is made to provide statement about his role in the entire saga.

He pointed out that the entire leadership and members of the Coalition for Democratic Change, which comprises the Congress for Democratic Change, the National Patriotic Party and the Liberian People Democratic Party.

The CDC accused some executives of the ruling Unity Party of allegedly hiring assassins to kill presidential candidate George Manneh Weah on the day it launched its campaign rally on 19 August.

On Wednesday, 23 August the CDC youth wing spokesman Alvin Wesseh accused Defense Minister Brownie Samukai and businessman George Bobby Kailondo of hiring three hard core criminals in collaboration with some Russian assassins to assassinate Sen. Weah under the alleged directive of UP presidential candidate Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.

Liberia

Monrovia City Court Summons Mary Broh On Multiple Charges

The Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice has put out a Writ of Summons for the Director General of the General… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.