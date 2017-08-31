Liberia: Demolition Leaves Several Homeless in Montserrado

Several residents were made homeless in Caldwell, the New Georgia North Road, and Deauville in Montserrado County District #15 as a result of a demolition of makeshift structures along the roadside by the Ministry of Public Works (MPW).

In an interview with the NewDawn Wednesday, 30 August, an affected resident from New Georgia North Road Mr. Buster Morris claimed that government did not carry out due diligence to its citizens.

While makeshift structures were being demolished, Mr. Morris argued that if government wants to carry out demolition, the best thing to do is to make huge publicity to inform residents to act and govern themselves properly.

Residents of these communities were badly affected when MPW's heavy - duty - machines moved in and destroyed makeshift homes along the road, including business centers.

Affected residents could be seen sitting and watching their various homes being brought down by machines. Another aggrieved resident Mr. Aaron Kyne has pointed out that no one is against development, but he wants some measures to be put in place for government to alert citizens on grounds that they feel the pains of development.

Mr. Kyne explains that residents in late 2016, MPW officials went into the communities and allegedly entered into an agreement to reimburse locals for portions of their properties that were in the right - away.

He says his frustration in the entire situation by the Ministry is that it allegedly fails to live up to its agreement with the people. He claims that in line with the agreement they reached, only portions of the structures that were marked were supposed to be destroyed, alleging that MPW surprisingly went beyond and destroyed their entire homes.

Kyne alleges that in the process of compensating affected residents, some are given US$2,000.00, and others US$500.00, lesser than what was used to build their homes.

When contacted on the matter, Public Works Ministry Communication Director Mr. Jusufu Keita told this paper that he was bereaved and could not give any explanation on the matter. He later referred this reporter to check his office anytime next week.