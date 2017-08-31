Photo: The Herald

Manicaland Provincial Minister Mandi Chimene (file photo).

Minister of state for Manicaland, Mandi Chimene, was on form Wednesday when she bluntly told Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa that he should not eat raw fruits and then claim to have been poisoned.

Chimene was addressing Zanu PF supporters who had turned up at the party headquarters in Harare for the solidarity march organised by the war veterans for the Frist Lady Grace Mugabe.

Without mentioning names but clearly referring to Mnangagwa, Chimene said, "You will have a stomach ache and vomit if you eat raw guavas, but it's wrong to blame someone saying they have bewitched you."

The crowd yelled with laughter.

This was not the first time for Chimene to attack Mnangagwa. In 2016, at the same venue, she claimed that the VP was leading a faction and followed it up in February this year calling for Mnangagwa's arrest for allegedly inciting his followers to engage in acts of treason.

In an interview with a local daily, Chimene said she was in no doubt that the VP was guilty because she knew him from the time she worked under him when she was a Central Intelligence (CIO) spy. Mnangagwa was then (1980s) state security minister

Chimene also attacked the Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association led by Chris Mutsvangwa saying they claim to be legitimate executive yet they are no long wanted at the party headquarters.

"Where are they today if they are the legitimate executive leading the war veterans association?" she asked.

"I am the chairman because I am addressing you right now, standing in support of Amai Grace Mugabe.

Chimene added, "You are also here despite messages that have been circulating on social media that the rally has been cancelled."

"We have come as your children to support you (Grace Mugabe) the love that you are giving to President Mugabe is the same love we want to show you."

Chimene, who was the guest of honour, said there was no way some Zanu PF supporters and leaders could respect President Robert Mugabe and ignore his wife.

"And there is no way you can respect President Mugabe and ignore the First Lady," said the Manicaland Provincial Minister.

"I once said it here, that if we let these things go on like this, we are creating a big problem."

She added, "But now things have gone to a level where it's no longer a war against the First Family only but war against ruling party supporters."

The march and gathering in a support of 'Mama Grace' ended up being a rally to denounce the rival faction Team Lacoste linked to vice president Emerson Mnangagwa.

Grace's followers sang derogatory songs chanting slogans denouncing the rival faction.

The Team Lacoste faction has recently been in buoyant mood after their leader Mnangagwa fell ill early this month at the Gwanda Presidential Youth Interface rally and they believe that he was poisoned after he consumed Alpha and Omega ice cream from Gushungo Holdings owned by the First Family.

The faction again were awe-stuck when another G40 king ping, vice president Phelekezela Mphoko, officiated at the burial of the late Masvingo Provincial Minister Shuvai Mahofa who they claim died from food poisoning by the rival faction.