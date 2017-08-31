The mainstream MDC said they have started mobilising people with disabilities making sure that they have proper documentation needed for them to register and vote in the 2018 elections.

According to government records there are 1 million people out of the total population of 13 million who have some form of disability.

These disabilities are related to seeing, walking, hearing, and remembering.

This community complains about lack of facilities which are favourable to their conditions.

They also say that they are being side lined in national politics including participating in electoral processes.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe in Harare this week, Obert Gutu the MDC-T national spokesperson, said addressing the needs of people with disabilities would also add up to the number they need to take power from President Robert Mugabe next year.

"The MDC is convinced that there is a need to correct this democratic deficit and anomaly by ensuring that persons with disabilities represent themselves at all levels of government," he said.

Gutu, whose party this week launched a disability policy, said if voted into power their executive would be having persons with disabilities.

"We believe that at the executive level, there must be a ministry dealing with issues of disabilities.

"The MDC understands that our decision making processes will not only be inadequate but poorer without the input of persons with disabilities and such input must be from them at all levels," Gutu said.

"We would like to build a people's government which ensures equality for persons with disabilities in all spheres while providing social protection measures to our citizens with disabilities who have been forced into poverty through years of mismanagement and bad governance by the Zanu PF regime," he said.