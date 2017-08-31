Kenya: Idd-Ul-Adha - So, What Changed Dr Fred Matiang'i?

What has changed?

This is the big question Kenyans are asking after acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i stated that Friday will not be a public holiday yet his predecessor, the late Joseph Nkaissery, declared it a holiday in 2016.

In a press statement on Wednesday, Dr Matiang'i explained that Idd-Ul-Adha, which will be celebrated this Friday, is listed as a Muslim holiday and not a public holiday.

BILL

The CS added that plans were under way for the government to present a Bill in Parliament to make it a national public holiday.

Strangely, while Dr Matiang'i cuts a picture of his hands being tied, in 2016, his predecessor gazetted Idd-Ul-Adha as a public holiday to mark the end of the Hajj pilgrimage.

"It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Monday, the 12th September 2016 be a public holiday to mark Idd-ul-Adha," wrote Gen (rtd) Nkaissery last year.

MUSLIMS

This year, Dr Matiang'i simply urged employers to allow their Muslim employees a day off to mark the annual holiday, also called the Sacrifice of the Feast.

"Adherents of Islam religion will celebrate the day and therefore employers should allow them to be away from work. For non-Muslims this will be a normal working day," said Dr Matiang'i.

But Kenyans are not buying this explanation.

Some have speculated that scrapping the holiday is a scheme by the government to ensure Kenyans are not idle as the Supreme Court delivers judgment on Raila Odinga's election petition.

There are fears losers of the petition, and consequently the presidential election, may accept defeat and resort to street demos and violence.

AU CALL

The African Union has called for calm and appealed to all Kenyans to accept the top court's decision as the government puts police on a red alert.

Hajj is an annual and mandatory religious duty for Muslims that must be carried out at least once in their lifetime by all adult Muslims.

It is one of the five pillars of Islam, alongside Shahadah, Salat, Zakat, and Sawm.

The pilgrims shave their heads, perform a ritual of animal sacrifice, and celebrate the three-day global festival of Idd-ul-Adha.