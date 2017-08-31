Photo: The Standard

Opposition leaders Morgan Tsvangirai and Joice Mujuru (file photo).

Tendai Biti, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader, has endorsed Morgan Tsvangirai (MDC-T) and National People's Party (NPP), Joice Mujuru, as the "father" and "mother" of the opposition parties' grand coalition.

The coalition is expected to challenge President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF in 2018.

Speaking on StarFM Radio this week, Biti strongly defended the formation of the MDC-T Alliance early this month, despite the union receiving stiff resistance from his party and MDC-T senior officials and structures including Mujuru over its "premature" composition.

"Mr Tsvangirai is a father; Mujuru is a warm mother of the Alliance. If one of them becomes a president then a position for a prime minister can be created for the other," Biti said.

Biti said he was convinced that despite the complaints from several quarters, including from his own party, the MDC Alliance remained the best option to defeat Zanu PF in the 2018 elections.

"The fact that Zanu PF is fighting the formation of the Alliance is a clear indication to me that this is the way to go," Biti said.

"The idea to have an Alliance with Tsvangirai is the best for me. If I am wrong let my party vote me out come our next party's congress," Biti dared his PDP party members.

The MDC Alliance has received mixed reactions from several quarters with some senior MDC-T and PDP officials resisting the formation claiming they were not informed.

Mujuru has also said she will not be part of the Alliance as long as it bears the name MDC.

The seven MDC Alliance leaders led by Tsvangirai are set to hold their second joint rally at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo on 2 September.