Liberia: Milton Teahjay to Campaign Against Fellow Partisan in Sinoe County

Monrovia — Senator Milton Teahjay, one of the Unity Party Executive members, has been heard on tape campaigning against the Party's Representative candidate in District #3 Sinoe County, Matthew Zarzar.

Sen. Teahjay, a former superintendent of Sinoe County who ran and won in 2014 as Senator against Monbutu Nyenpan, has not been on good terms with the UP candidate Zarzar who is currently serving as Sinoe County District #3 Representative.

Mr. Zarzar refused to comment on the matter when he was contacted by FrontPageAfrica.

The rift between the two lawmakers from Sinoe can be dated as far back as 2013 when Teahjay was imprisoned by the legislature based on a complaint filed against him by Zarzar while he served as the County Superintendent. He was accused of obstructing Zarzar's legislative functions.

In 2013 Zarzar wrote the then Speaker, Alex Tyler, and members of the House of Representatives requesting for the appearance of Teahjay, then Superintendent of Sinoe County before the House plenary to clarify among several accusations, obstruction and impeding his legislative duty on June 8, 2013, in the Voice of Sinoe studio.

Senator Teahjay, Superintendent at the time, was ordered jailed at the Monrovia Central Prison for 48 hours for contempt after he admitted flogging Rep. Mathew Zarzar and repeatedly lying under oath on issues relating to the misuse of the county development funds.

Members of the House of Representatives also fined Sinoe County's, assistant supt. for development Romeo Quiah LD4, 999.99 for "lying under oath before the plenary."

In the recording in the possession of this paper, Senator Teahjay was heard promising to use the UP campaign materials to campaigning for an outsider.

"I am going back to Monrovia for my UP campaign materials and will be back in a week, I will ensure that I campaign for Korlo."

"Those who don't know the truth; the President of this country and the VP who in few weeks will become president are supporting this man. What you have here for District 3 on the UP ticket is an empty sheet of paper."

"I feel bad all the time when I go around and see there is not much change since I was here 30-40 years ago, then I ask why it is like this?

Is it that Mr. Teahjay and Nangbe hate the Sarpo people?

I don't think so, but there are two reasons you the Sarpo people have an opportunity to send somebody who will have feelings for you and not someone who is paying legal bills for children in prison in the US."

Mr. Teahjay who has always been accused of preaching tribal politics in Sinoe could not hide his feeling when he said: "this is the opportunity we have all looked for as Sarpo family, to join to build our county and that opportunity is represented by Shadrick Korlo.

The Speaker (Nuquay) told me that the president has instructed him (Nuquay) to handpick someone who they can support despite the presence of a UP candidate who is Matthew Zarzar."

He also claimed that the people of District #3 in Sinoe County have given Zarzar power repeatedly, while Zarzar has not given them anything back.

Mr. Teahjay also accused Zarzar of breeding confusion in the county legislative caucus.