Liberia: Norway Contributes to Support of Women's Situation Room - Liberia 2017

Monrovia — The government of Norway, through its Embassy in Accra and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) will, on September 4, 2017, sign a contribution agreement of US$476,000 in support of the Angie Brooks International Centre (ABIC) for Women's Empowerment, Leadership Development, International Peace & Security Women's Situation Room - Liberia 2017 to promote peace & mitigate violence around the October 10 2017 General and Presidential Elections.

The Women's Situation Room (WSR) is a women's peace building mechanism to mitigate conflict before, during and after elections.

It mobilizes women in collaboration with youth to lobby and advocate stakeholders to support the call for peaceful elections in accordance with UNSCR 1325 which affirms the role of women in peace processes and peace building.

It was initiated by the Angie Brooks International Centre (ABIC) and other Liberian women organizations during Liberia's 2011 Presidential and Legislative Elections. Liberian women leaders and women peace activists came together to lobby for peace, which calmed tensions and helped de-escalate election related violence.

The WSR-Liberia 2017, with administrative and financial support from UNDP and the Government of Norway and other partners, will carry out a number of activities in the lead up to the elections.

These activities include coordination by regional hubs to mobilize women and youth to advocate for peace before, during and after the elections; a 15,000 Women's Peace March; Elections Observation and more.

The 2017 WSR-Liberia has also received support from UNWOMEN, the US Embassy Public Affairs Section in Liberia, UNMIL & the African Women's Development Fund.

Norway has remained a strong partner with the Government and people of Liberia and its support has helped strengthen the institutional capacity of Liberia's justice and security institutions to uphold the rule of law and improve access to justice.

It can be recalled that in April this year, Liberia hosted His Highness Crown Prince Haakon of Norway.

The Angie Brooks International Centre is named in honor of Liberian diplomat and jurist, the late, Angie Elizabeth Brooks, the first and only African woman to serve as President of the United Nations General Assembly to date. ABIC is an apolitical, non-profit organization focused on women's empowerment, leadership development & role in international peace & security.

The WSR has been replicated in six African Countries and will be replicated in Liberia with best practices and lessons learned from these countries.