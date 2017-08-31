Zimbabwe: Four Clean Bank Clients's Accounts, Blow Loot On Football Bets

Two Harare men landed in the dock on allegations of cloning bank debit cards of several people before withdrawing their money and spending it on soccer betting.

Nyaradzai Wisdom Mazviwanza, 31 and Archiford Jiri aged 33 appeared before Harare Josephine Sande and were remanded to September 21on $300 bail each.

The complainants include Zimpapers staffer Morris Mkwate, Tsitsi Chichaya, a student residing in India, and a Mutatis Software Engineering director who was not named.

It is alleged that on March 18 this year, Mazviwanza, Jiri and two other female accomplices allegedly cloned Mkwate's National Building Society (NBS) account debit card and went to African Sun casino at the Harare Agricultural Showground where they purchased casino tokens worth $1 500 using the card.

Court heard they used $300 tokens for betting before they requested for a token refund of $1 200, which was then deposited into Mazviwanza's Standard Chartered Bank account which he later withdrew.

The State alleges the offence came to light when Mkwate received a balance notification message from his bank informing him of the fraudulent transaction.

They did the same to Chichaya and stole $600 from his account.

Using the same modus operandi, the suspects allegedly cloned a Mutatis Software Engineering director's debit card and on August 2 went on to purchase betting tokens worth $3 000 at Montclair Casino whilst the complainant was in Ethiopia.

On August 26, detectives who were investigating the matter arrested Mazviwanza in Budiriro, and he was allegedly found in possession of a point-of-sale machine, after which he implicated Jiri.

All the suspects were captured on CCTV while transacting with the cloned cards.