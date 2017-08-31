Liberia: Monrovia City Court Summons Mary Broh On Multiple Charges

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice has put out a Writ of Summons for the Director General of the General Services Agency (GSA) Mary Broh to appear before the court on Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at the hour of 9:00 am to answer to multiple charges of official oppression, simple assault, criminal solicitation and facilitation.

Legal practitioner says that the charge of official oppression levied by the magistrate court against Broh emanates from alleged abuse of office by the public official.

This the second in recent times that the lower court has summoned the GSA Director since a suit was filed to the lower magistrate court for allegedly assaulting a man identified as Shiek Kouyateh.

The first time the GSA boss appeared at the Monrovia City Court was last week when she was invited by the court for a conference.

"Broh visited the court today but came because she was invited to this court for a conference," said Magistrate Kennedy Peabody who did not reveal the nature of the conference.

The Writ of Summon puts out for Madam Broh on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 says that on the 10th of August, 2017 at the Birth Certificate Center in Monrovia while serving in the capacity as coordinator of the center, purposely using her position commanded, induced and persuaded persons under her scope of authority to allegedly assault complainant Kouyateh.

"The defendant as coordinator of the Bureau of Vital Statistics, purposely, using her position and responsibility, commanded, induced and persuaded persons under her scope of authority with force and violence jumped on the private prosecutor beat and inflicted pains and injuries (wounds) on his body as well as tore off his clothes publicly from his body while the defendant (Broh) herself choked him with the intent, for her aides, instructed by her, to cause body injury on the complaint," the writ revealed.

Prior to the issuance of the Writ of Summons by the Monrovia City Court at the Temple of Justice Wednesday there were a handful of demonstrators with placard before the main entrance of the Temple of Justice facing the Executive Mansion.

Cllr. Tiawan Gongloe, the lead lawyer for the complainant, Kouyateh, told reporters that the decision by the court to issue a writ of summons now and not writ of arrest for Broh is required under the law.

Quizzed as to whether he has the evidence in his possession to have Broh prosecuted Cllr. Gongloe bragged that he has on hand the evidence to bring finds Broh guilty of the crimes charged by the court.