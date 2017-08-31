Liberia: Abdulai Bility Hopeful of Next Season

Barrack Young Controllers' midfielder Abdulai Bility says he is optimistic of better performance in next year's LFA 1st Division season as a ball distributor in the midfield of the Go Blue Boys. The Go Blue Boys finished as runners-up in the just ended league season-three points behind champions LISCR FC and were booted out of this year's CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup in the first round and playoff respectively.

According to the 18-year-old midfielder, next season, like any other season, will be crucial and is prepared to give out his best. The former Keitrace midfielder is noted for his creative ball distribution and goal scoring assists and chances. "We did not get the result that we wanted last season, but next season will be another fascinating season of football, so we will have to put out our best, which I have no doubts about. Our fans have and will always be there for us and they expect nothing more than victory from us; so we have to produce those results," he told Daily Observer.

Having joined the former champions last season on a three-year deal from Keitrace FC, the 18-year-old made his debut against LPRC Oilers at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium after he was introduced as a substitute. He later enjoyed his first start at the Blue Field in former coach Cooper Sannah's lineup against the Church Boys of Jubilee, and netted a brace in BYC's 4-0 win against Jubilee.

The former Keitrace '2015/2016 Player of the Year' managed to slot home five goals in all competitions last season, three in the championship and two in the CAF Champions League. His second goal in the 16th minute of the continental competition at the ATS against Ferroviário Beira was vital to the team, who just needed two goals to advance to the next stage, but was unfortunately knocked out after a penalty shootout.

Midfielder Bility has meanwhile bid farewell and best wishes to former teammate Mark Paye who officially joined LISCR FC last Friday on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.