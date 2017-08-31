Zimbabwe: Snubbed By Cops Rape Victim Turns to Whatsapp

A teenage housemaid allegedly raped by her boss, Lieutenant-Colonel Rangarirai Kembo, tried to seek help on social media after she was threatened with death by the perpetrator if she ever reported the case.

The girl, whose identity is being protected, sent audio messages on WhatsApp groups in a bid to have her voice heard after officers turned her away when she tried to report the abuse.

Her audio messages will be played in court next Tuesday and the messages have already been tendered as exhibits by the state which is being led by prosecutor Timothy Makoni.

The nurse who examined her, Sharon Maguya said the girl was stable when she examined her. She said her hymen bruises had already healed when she examined her. The girl told court that she reported the case late as she feared for her life.

She said Kembo threatened to kill her if she ever disclosed the abuse.

Her aunt told court that her niece once attempted to report soon after the abuse but was turned away by the police who said their camp was closed since it was on a Sunday.

However Kembo's lawyer Emmanuel Samundombe said the girl's aunt was lying to the court. He argued that the complainant wouldn't have continued staying with someone who raped her.

The lawyer also told court that his client was not at home when the alleged rape occurred further noting that his enemies influenced his maid to fabricate the case against him.

It is the State's case that on July 29 this year, the 19 year old maid was asleep in her bedroom when Kembo arrived home.

It is alleged he called her and told her to warm his food. The maid allegedly went back to sleep after serving him with food.

The court heard Kembo called her again and ordered her to watch television with him, but she refused.

As she went back to her bedroom, she saw Kembo following her and he allegedly fondled her breasts before raping her once.