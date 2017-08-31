Former MDC-T MP Albert Mhlanga has quit the National People's Party led by Joice Mujuru to return to his 'political home', the People's Democratic Party, which is part of the MDC Alliance.

The alliance was formed early this month, bringing together the MDC-T, MDC led by Welshman Ncube, People's Democratic Party led by Tendai Biti, Transform Zimbabwe under Jacob Ngarivhume, Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) and the Multi-Racial Christian Democratic Party.

However, it has not been smooth sailing for the alliance which is expected to contest against the ruling Zanu PF in next year's plebiscite.

Some senior politicians in parties that make the alliance are against the formation of the alliance, a situation which threatens the existence of the grouping.

Senior MDC-T members including Vice President Thokozani Khupe, party chairman Lovemore Moyo and deputy organising secretary, Abednico Bhebhe, have expressed discomfort over the alliance.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) is also faced with internal strife over the alliance.

Mhlanga, says he will be joining Tendai Biti's party, in a move largely motivated by the formation of the alliance.

"I am simply coming back home!" said Mhlanga.

Mhlanga, who was MP for Pumula Constituency, lost his seat after they crossed the floor to join the MDC-Renewal party together with 20 other legislators and were later disowned by MDC-T.

Mhlanga said he decided to show his loyalty to Biti since he was under his leadership when they were fired from Parliament.

"I was with Biti's party when we were expelled from Parliament. That is why I re-joined his party," said Mhlanga.

He expressed his joy at the coming together of the opposition parties under one banner as they work on dislodging Zanu PF from power.

The MDC Alliance is expected to be launched in Bulawayo this Saturday.