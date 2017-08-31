Namibia: Road Rage Killer Gets 24 Years in Prison

Windhoek-based businessman Rodney Shaningua has been jailed for 24 years for the murder he committed in a fit of rage two years ago.

Shaningua received a prison term of 24 years with his sentencing in the Windhoek High Court this morning. He appeared to be emotional, wiping away tears at one point, as he sat listening to judge Christie Liebenberg reading the reasons for the sentence he was about to receive on counts of murder and attempting to defeat or obstruct the course of justice.

Shaningua (45) was convicted of having murdered a Finnish resident of Windhoek, Marko Rönni (42), in a shooting incident in the city during the night of 8 to 9 August 2015.

He was also found guilty of having tried to hinder the police investigations into the incident by removing the licence disc and number plates of the car he had been driving on the night of the shooting.

Rönni was killed when he was shot in his car in the city's Southern Industrial Area, after his vehicle had collided into the rear of a car driven by Shaningua.

There could be no doubt that Shaningua was angered by the collision, but his reaction - he fired nine shots at Rönni's car - was irrational, reckless and unacceptable, judge Liebenberg said.

