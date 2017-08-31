31 August 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Rwanda: Women Make Up More Than Half of Kagame's New Cabinet

By Edmund Kagire

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has unveiled a gender-balanced Cabinet in accordance with an earlier pledge, with 11 of 20 posts taken by women.

The President and his new Prime Minister Dr Edouard Ngirente named a mix of former ministers and new figures in their line-up that also saw new dockets created.

Louise Mushikiwabo, one of the three longest serving minister, has retained her post as Minister Foreign Affairs and Co-operation. Her docket has also been expanded to include East African Community affairs, previously under the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Other long-serving ministers who have kept their dockets include James Musoni in Infrastructure and Gen James Kabarebe of Defence.

Claver Gatete will continue to serve as Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Papias Musafiri Malimba in Education and Johnston Busingye at the Ministry of Justice.

Others are Julienne Uwacu of Sports and Culture, Diane Gashumba of Health, Geraldine Mukeshimana of Agriculture and Livestock and Francis Kaboneka of Local Government.

The new cabinet was sworn in Thursday in Parliament.

