MDC-T Johannesburg District on Tuesday accused Vice President, Thokozani Khupe, and other leaders from Matabeleland who are opposed to the MDC Alliance of trying to cause confusion.

Party leader Morgan Tsvangirai signed the MDC-Alliance with other smaller parties recently.

In a veiled attack, the Johannesburg District Information and Publicity Secretary, Lft Gen Simbarashe Mujeye, said those against the alliance were misplaced elements bent on creating parliamentary seats for themselves.

"Regrettably, there emerged some dithering and confusionist elements with the intention to reverse and derail the national aspirations for selfish reasons. What is sad and unfortunate is the resolution by the pioneers of this rebellious tour to relegate a national process into a regional pursuit," he said.

"The Alliance was a demand from the people, hence the coming together of political parties with ideological and preferential difference," he added.

Mujeye said most elected leaders of the MDC-T structures had neglected their national membership, from which they should be taking directives to ensure their decisions were influenced by the aspirations of the people, who had ensured the party survived during the past 18 years it has been in existence.

"We urge those who may have misunderstood the MDC Alliance to rally behind it for the sake of our people. Misplaced pursuit to fight the alliance by some, will only be a struggle to accommodate themselves and their personal worshippers with parliamentary seats thereby neglecting the benefit of a New Zimbabwe which will accommodate millions of our people and transform their lives," he said.

He added, "How can we impede a national dream for the sake of one becoming a Member of Parliament or a toothless councilor? He queried.

Tsvangirai, last month, penned an election pact with his former aides, Tendai Biti of the PDP and Welshman Ncube of the MDC as well as other smaller opposition parties, Transform Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe People First, Zanu Ndonga and MCD, to form a formidable alliance to contest Zanu PF and President Robert Mugabe in the 2018 elections.

However, some in the MDC-T were not happy with the alliance, especially those from Matebeleland, who felt the party should have gone it alone.

Khupe other senior leaders from the three Matabeleland regions snubbed the signing ceremony in apparent disapproval of the pact and called for an urgent meeting in Bulawayo a day after to discuss the pact.

The meeting was, however, aborted after suspected party youths invaded the venue and beat up Khupe, accusing her of sabotaging the alliance.

Tsvangirai was to set up a probe team into the alleged attack, which led to the suspension of Abedinico Bhebhe (national organising secretary), Treasurer General, Charlton Hwende and National Youth Chairperson, Shakespeare Mukoyi.