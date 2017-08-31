Photo: The Herald

Biometric Voter Registration equipment (file photo).

The MDC-T has reportedly activated its anti-rigging unit after Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede announced a voter registration exercise and claiming the metal ID s would not be accepted for voting.

In a statement, MDC Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications, Luke Tamborinyoka, said the party had dispatched a high powered three member delegation to engage the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and Mudede's office on the modalities and logistics of the registration exercise, expected to kick off next Monday.

"The MDC's anti-rigging unit today (Wednesday) held an urgent meeting at the instruction of President Morgan Tsvangirai to deliberate on strategic electoral matters in light of Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede's proposed nationwide blitz to roll out a countrywide birth and identity card registration exercise starting next Monday," Tamborinyoka said.

The three member team which will be led by party Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora also comprises Secretary for Elections, Murisi Zizwai and chief of staff, Sessel Zvidzai.

Tamborinyoka said the party was urging its supporters to go out in their large numbers to get the registration documents that would enable them to register as voters.

The MDC T received Mudedes registration with suspicions that it was a ploy to rig next year's elections by disenfranchising millions of urban voters who did not have plastic IDs.

The party also argued that Mudede was usurping the role of ZEC, which was now mandated with the running of the country's elections, from preparations until announcement of the vote result.

The party argued that the period set aside for registration was too short to allow everyone to register noting the exercise was not adequately advertised to the opposition supporters while those in Zanu PF structures had been favoured with the information two months ago.