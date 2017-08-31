Liberia: 'Liberia Deserves Better'

President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf has decried Liberia's under representation at ECOWAS Commission.

Speaking Tuesday when she met with the Vice President for ECOWAS Commission, Edward Singhatey, who is visiting Liberia, President Sirleaf said Liberia deserves better when a comes to representation at the top level of the sub-regional body.

"Let me raise this issue, though I have raised it before; Liberia is grossly under-recognized and represented at the top level in ECOWAS given Liberia's role in the founding of ECOWAS, I think we deserve preferential treatment," she noted.

While appreciating ECOWAS for the Chairmanship Liberia just passed on as well as other positions including Vice chair at the ECOWAS Court and junior positions, President Sirleaf urged the Vice President of ECOWAS Commission to always inform Liberia about various vacancies so that qualified Liberians can apply and go through a competitive process that will qualify them for top level positions instead of junior level positions.

She then urged Vice President Singhatey to convey her sentiments to the President of ECOWAS Commission

The President commended Singhatey for the visit and progress that has been made by ECOWAS.

The Liberian leader said she looks forward to a strong support to Liberia during these elections and termed his visit as fundamental at this time.

She assured Vice President Singhatey that the overall environment of the elections are now better than before, something she said tells that Liberians are ready and prepared to continue on the path of democracy.

President Johnson-Sirleaf informed Vice President Singhatey of government's support to the National Elections Commission (NEC) for the conduct of peaceful elections.

Touching on the establishment of ECOWAS Radio Station that will be based in Liberia, the President welcomed the initiative and said it is a great tribute to the post-conflict nation.

She also said the fact that ECOWAS Radio will be based in Liberia signifies a great tribute to ECOWAS as well; adding "We think this is a great tribute to ECOWAS, especially that it will be based in Liberia."

The President described it as a breakthrough for all Liberians emphasizing - "All we need now is the roadmap leading to the process."

On the question of storage facility for ECOWAS' equipment at Star Base (Freeport of Monrovia), she said she was yet to receive a report from the committee, although she has been briefed and that the government remains very positive to ECOWAS' initiatives in Liberia.

President Sirleaf furthered that as soon as all of the technical details are worked out, the go ahead will be given to ECOWAS.

Speaking earlier, the Vice President of ECOWAS Commission thanked President Sirleaf for receiving him and his delegation and the warm reception accorded them by the Government of Liberia since their arrival.

He noted that his purpose for his visit to Liberia is to engage with the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) on the transfer of UNMIL Radio when the Mission withdraws from Liberia and for the establishment of ECOWAS equipment storage facility in Liberia among others.

Vice President Singhatey further indicated that the transfer of the radio station will be turned into a specialized agency of ECOWAS something he said he is extremely excited about. He informed President Sirleaf about the launch of a platform of ECOWAS and MRU to ensure Liberia holds peaceful elections and at the same time provide a platform for a dialogue - stressing full cooperation.

"Peaceful elections are a prerequisite to good governance," he said.

Vice President Singhatey thanked President Sirleaf for hosting the 51st ECOWAS Summit, her personal intervention, interest and leadership skills exhibited as chairperson of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, which according to him has allowed them to do their work at the Commission with commitment and diligence.

Vice President Singhatey told President Sirleaf of fruitful meetings held with top government Ministers aimed at ensuring peaceful elections and ECOWAS initiatives and engagement with the government of Liberia on his visit.

He assured President Sirleaf that before January 2018, all the processes leading to the roadmap would have being completed for the transfer of the Radio.

He also informed President Sirleaf that the ECOWAS Commission receives annual equipment from the People's Republic of China but storage facility is a serious challenge, something he said is contributing to the deterioration of some of the equipment.

Vice President Singhatey stressed that Liberia's assistance remains extremely critical. He said the Commission will be counting on President Sirleaf and her government continued support to ECOWAS.

The Meeting was graced by senior government officials including Liberia's Foreign Minister, Information Minister, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, among others.