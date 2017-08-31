Liberia: Phebe Hospital Gets Equipment

The Phebe Hospital, one of Liberia's oldest medical centers, has received a boost in its health service delivery through a donation of laboratory equipment by Africabio Enterprise Incorporated with support from the National Oil Company of Liberia.

The cost of the equipment is put at US$11,200 and follows a project initiated by Africabio Enterprise.

Speaking Tuesday in Suakoko, Bong County at the endowment ceremony, Africabio Enterprise Vice President, Clarine Simpson Vaughn, said the project will help improve the laboratory condition at the Hospital.

According to her, Phebe Hospital was best suited amongst several health centers to benefit from the project.

The items include CYANSmart Semi-Automatic Biochemistry Analyzer, CYANCoag Coagulation Analyzer, CYANStrip Mini Urine Strip Reader and associated accessories, reagents and controls.

The CYANSmart is an easy-to-operate semi-automatic biochemistry analyzer, a new vitro diagnostic instrument designed to have powerful features in compact, independent unit.

Madam Vaughn indicated that the equipment were bought base on assessment and inquiry carried out by Africabio which shows that Phebe Hospital was highly in need of them.

With the supply of this equipment, Madam Vaughn believes, the hospital will be on par with Tapita Hospital in Nimba County, John F. Kennedy Hospital in Monrovia as well as other medical institutions outside Liberia relative to quick diagnostic and treatment.

She lauded NOCAL for supporting the process, which she considered as a significant effort in improving health delivery system in Liberia.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the Medical Director at Phebe Hospital Dr. Jefferson Sibley said the donation is a boost to the hospital.

Dr. Sibley said the equipment is far advanced than current ones being used in the Phebe Lab emphasizing that it can diagnose problems faster.