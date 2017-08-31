31 August 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: UP Chairman Given Ultimatum

A pro-democracy political movement, Patriotic Consciousness Association of Liberia (PACA) has given a 72-hour ultimatum to Unity Party Chairman Wilmot Paye to disclose names of five commissioners at the National Elections Commission (NEC) whom he claims held talks to cheat UP in the upcoming elections.

PACA warned that if Paye fails to provide detailed information on the alleged secret meeting between five commissioners of NEC and opposition political actors to 'rob' UP of victory, will leave the group with no alternative but to invokes the Freedom of Information Act or pursue the appropriate legal framework.

The group in a statement describes Paye's recent allegation as scaring and an attempt to undermine the integrity of NEC, incite the public into unwholesome acts and thwart the present path to peaceful political transition.

