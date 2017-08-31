Liberia: Obasanjo Gets Liberia's Highest Honor

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has admitted former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo into the Most Venerable Order of the Knighthood of the Pioneer with the Grade Grand Condon of the Republic of Liberia at a special investiture ceremony.

According to an Executive Mansion release, the Special Investiture Ceremony and Book Launch took place in the C. Cecil Dennis Auditorium of the Foreign Ministry, and presided over by President Sirleaf as Grand Master of the Orders of Distinctions.

"Baba, thank you so much for accepting Liberia's request to honor you; We cannot let you go without saying thank you; Your services to Africa, the sub-region and Liberia has been exceptional," President Sirleaf noted.

In brief remarks prior to the conferral of honor, President Sirleaf recalled in 1979 when she was a junior officer at the Ministry of Finance, she witnessed former President Obasanjo voluntarily turned over power in his country.

She said it was a great moment for his people. She said former President Obasanjo used his power to help Africa while stressing that many African leaders seek his advice, which she described as the highest recognition.

The Liberian leader termed former President Obasanjo as a "true son of Africa" who has contributed immensely to the growth of the continent including the peace Liberia currently enjoys.

She praised the former President for his tremendous contributions in helping Liberia reach to where it is today.

In remarks, former President Olusegun Obasanjo thanked President Sirleaf for the honor bestowed on him, which he said came to him as a surprise.

Launching his book entitled: "Making Africa Work", Obasanjo said his book is not purely academic but the one that is practical and a handbook for those who are interested in the political, economic development of Africa.

A considerable number of his book was distributed to majority of those who attended the ceremony.

The former Nigerian President said he wants Africans do away with shifting blames and focus on the future improvement of Africa and Africans.

He called for a solution for youth unemployment and agriculture advancement in South Sahara Africa.

He urged all Liberians for embracing democracy and called on politicians to remain unwavering in rendering services to the country and the continent at large.