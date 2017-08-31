Liberia: LRA Boss Gets UN Appointment

UN Secretary General António Guterres has appointed Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) Commissioner General Elfrieda Stewart Tamba to the United Nations Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters.

Commissioner General Tamba will work along with 24 other members on the committee, an LRA release has said.

The Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters, the release said, comprises 25 members nominated by their governments but acting in their personal capacity.

According to the release, Madam Tamba and others members were selected from a pool of 60 nominations received by the UN.

The release said the Committee of Experts on International Cooperation in Tax Matters is a subsidiary body of the Economic and Social Council responsible to keep under review and update as necessary the United Nations Model Double Taxation Convention between Developed and Developing Countries and the Manual for the Negotiation of Bilateral Tax Treaties between Developed and Developing Countries.

It is responsible to provide a framework for dialogue with a view to enhancing and promoting international tax cooperation among national tax authorities. It also considers how new and emerging issues could affect international cooperation in tax matters and develop assessments, commentaries and appropriate recommendations.

The LRA release said appointed members are selected from a field of tax policy and tax administration representing different tax systems.

"Liberia's advocacy on tax matters at the international levels, through the hard work of CG Tamba and team continues to yield high recognition," the release said.

The release quotes Madam Tamba as expressing thanks to Secretary General Guterres for her appointment to the international service, promising that she will diligently work along with her colleagues to meet the goals for which they have been called to serve.