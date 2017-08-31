West Africa: Ecowas Engages Unmil On Transfer of Unmil Radio to Ecowas

The Vice President of ECOWAS Commission, Edward D. Singhatey has disclosed that the purpose of his visit to Liberia is to engage the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) on the transfer of UNMIL Radio when the Mission withdraws from Liberia and for the establishment of ECOWAS equipment storage facility in Liberia.

Vice President Singhatey indicated that upon transfer the radio station will be turned into a specialized agency of ECOWAS, something he said, he is extremely excited about.

The ECOWAS Vice President made the disclosure Tuesday when he and his delegation paid a courtesy call on President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf at her Foreign Ministry office in Monrovia.

He informed President Sirleaf about the launch of a platform of ECOWAS and MRU to ensure that Liberia holds peaceful elections and at the same time provide a platform for a dialogue, stressing full cooperation. "Peaceful elections are a prerequisite to good governance," he said.

Vice President Singhatey thanked President Sirleaf for hosting the 51st ECOWAS Summit, her personal intervention, interest and leadership skills exhibited as chairperson of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, which, according to him, has allowed them to do their work at the Commission with commitment and diligence.

He told President Sirleaf of fruitful meetings held with top government Ministers aimed at ensuring peaceful elections and ECOWAS initiatives and engagement with the government of Liberia on his visit. He assured President Sirleaf that before January 2018, all the processes leading to the road map would have been completed for the transfer of the Radio.

He also informed President Sirleaf that the ECOWAS Commission receives annual equipment from the People's Republic of China but storage facility is a serious challenge, something which, he said, is contributing to the deterioration of some of the equipment. Vice President Singhatey stressed that Liberia's assistance remains extremely critical. He said the Commission will be counting on President Sirleaf and her government continued support to ECOWAS.

The Meeting was graced by senior government officials including Liberia's Foreign Minister, Information Minister, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, among others.