Liberia: Pres. Sirleaf Commits to the Conduct of Transparent Elections

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has assured Liberians, people of the sub-region and the rest of Africa that her government is committed to holding free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections in Liberia.

President Sirleaf noted that transparent election is essential for peace to foster socio-economic development in the region, and assured that Liberia will set the hallmark to ensure that the sub-region remains stable through the democratic process.

President Sirleaf gave the assurance Monday in Monrovia at the start of a two-day seminar organized by ECOWAS, UNOWAS and the MRU partnering for peaceful elections in Liberia.

She stressed that those participating in the presidential and legislative elections should be prepared to accept the credible results and refrain from creating confusion during and after the electoral process.

The Liberian leader challenged citizens of the sub-region to set a benchmark to ensure transparent elections to develop a democratic society, if the region's integration on trade, energy and development must succeed.

President Sirleaf was represented by the Minister of State Without Portfolio, Dr. Clarence K. Momba.

In remarks at the opening ceremony, the Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission, Edward Singhatey, observ over the last two decades, Liberia suffered 14 years of civil conflict which claimed more than 200,000 lives and destroyed the nation's economy and infrastructures.

Mr. Singhatey noted that because the lack of transparent democratic process led to conflict in the past, it is crucial for Liberia to have peaceful elections through transparent elections.

He said peaceful elections at this critical juncture in Liberia should be the concern of all in the region and the dialogue of all stakeholders within the democratic process of Liberia should be prioritized.

The ECOWAS Commission Vice President stressed that Liberians and other nations in the region should uphold the democratic system and be tolerant with each view to enhance democracy in Liberia.