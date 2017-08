Nairobi — A fourth year University of Nairobi student committed suicide in their house in Dandora over lack of school fees to pay for his supplementary exams.

According to police, the student aged 24 had asked his father to pay for some units he had failed but the father told him he did not have the money required.

Police say he later locked himself in a room and hanged himself.

In the meantime in Huruma, a body of a man was found in the house in a sudden death incident.