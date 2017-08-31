Gambia: The Gambia Commiserates With Sierra Leone Over Flooding and Mudslide Disaster

Hon. Demba A. Jawo, Minister of Information, Communication and Infrastructure, visited State House on Wednesday 30 August as Special Envoy of the Gambian President Adama Barrow to commiserate with the Government and people of Sierra Leone for the loss of lives and property during the catastrophic flooding and mudslides of August 14, 2017.

According to the Special Envoy, President Barrow is currently in Mecca performing the ongoing Hajj rites alongside other Muslim brothers and sisters across the globe.

In his brief condolence message, Hon Jawo pointed out that The Gambia and Sierra Leone are very much alike in several ways and that Gambians are highly concerned and compassionate of the natural disaster that befell Sierra Leone on August 14. Natural disasters, he emphasized, are hardly preventable and that The Gambia would be standing by Sierra Leone at this moment of great difficulty. Hon. Jawo was accompanied by Osman Sowe, Director of Intelligence of the Republic of The Gambia.

President Koroma thanked the delegation for coming to sympathize with the country, saying the Gambia and Sierra Leone have close family ties. He described the visit as a true picture of African tradition, adding that prior to the visit; President Barrow had earlier sent a letter of condolence to him. He briefly reported on the emergency and recovery response which has to do with ongoing construction of temporary shelters for affected persons.