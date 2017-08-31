31 August 2017

Uganda: HIV Now On Decline in Uganda

By Everlyn Lirri

Uganda's HIV prevalence has declined to six per cent from 7.3 per cent in 2011, preliminary results of a nationwide survey released by the Ministry of Health show.

The 2016 Uganda Population HIV Impact Assessment survey was conducted between August 2016 and March 2017. The results show HIV prevalence among those in the 15 to 49 age bracket stands at six per cent while among children under five it stands at 0.5 per cent.

"Based on the survey results, the total number of adults and children of all ages living with HIV in Uganda is estimated at about 1.3 million," said the Minister of Health Dr Ruth Jane.

Women

The figures show HIV prevalence was higher among women at 7.5 per cent compared with 4.3 per cent among men. This is a drop from 8.3 per cent and 6.1 per cent respectively, from the 2011 Aids Indicator Survey estimates.

Among men, HIV rates are highest in the 45 to 49 age group at 14 per cent. Among women the highest rates have been registered in the 35 to 39 age group, and 45 to 49 at 12.9 and 12.8 per cent respectively.

Among young people, prevalence among those aged 15 to 24, stands at 2.1 per cent. In the 25 to 29 age group, HIV prevalence stands at 8.5 per cent among women and 3.5 per cent among men.

"This suggests new infections remain an issue in these age groups and we need to come up with innovative interventions to help them," said Dr Aceng.

