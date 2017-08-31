Kenya: Former MPs Elected to Senate After Years in Political Cold

The swearing in of Senators conducted Thursday morning saw a number of politicians make a comeback after years in the political cold.

Senators Njeru Ndwiga (Embu), Mwangi Githiomi (Nyandarwa) and Dr Ali Mohamed (Wajir) have been elected after being outside parliament for ten years.

Mr Ndwiga served as MP for Manyatta for ten years until 2007 when he lost to Mr Emilio Kathuri.

In 2013 Mr Muchiri Nyaga won the seat.

On the other hand, Dr Ibrahim served as MP for Wajir North before losing in 2007 to Mr Mohamed Gabow, who later lost to Mr Mohamed Saney in 2013.

Dr Ibrahim would later serve as a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission in the last Parliament before going for the Wajir Senate seat.

Others who have made a comeback are Mr Ephraim Maina (Nyeri), West Pokot's Samuel Poghisio and Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri who are making a return after five years absence from Parliament.

Mr Maina had been in private business after losing the Nyeri governor's race to former Governor Ndiritu Gachagua who died before completing his term while Mr Poghisio, who lost the Kacheliba parliamentary seat to Mr Charles Murgor, has been the chairman of Kenya Civil Aviation Authority.

Until his election, Mr Ongeri was Kenya's permanent representative to UN Habitat.