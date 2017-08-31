31 August 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Musician Faces Culpable Homicide Charges

Photo: Tererai/Facebook
Tererai Mugwadi.
By Lovemore Meya

Musician Tererai Mugwadi, who allegedly drove her car while drunk leading to an accident that killed one person, yesterday appeared in court.

Mugwadi (32) of Stapleford, Mount Hampden in Harare, was not asked to plead to culpable homicide charges before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso.

She was remanded out of custody to September 4, for trial. Prosecuting, Mr Edmond Ndambakuwa told the court that on June 23 this year at around 8.40pm, Mugwadi was driving a Toyota Rav 4 along Seke Road under the influence of alcohol.

It is alleged that Mugwadi failed to control her vehicle, swerved and encroached onto oncoming traffic. Further allegations are that Mugwadi hit a Toyota Hiace truck which was being driven by Tichaona Takaeneya with one passenger on board.

The vehicle was hit on the right side before it overturned. Seremani Marvellous, a passenger, who was sitting at the back of the vehicle died on the spot. The matter was reported to the police leading to Mugwadi's arrest.

