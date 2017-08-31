Sierra Leone: Bundu Hits Brace As Teteh Sinopspor Dismisses Erbaaspor

Sierra Leone's youngster, Mustapha Bundu was at the double in Denmark to help Aarhus GF beat third-tier side VSK Aarhus 4-1 in the Dannish DBU Pokalen Cup second round tie at the Vejlby Stadium, while countryman, Ibrahim Teteh Bangura, helped his new side Sinopspor advanced to the 3rd round of the Ziraat Turkish Cup.

It was the 20-year-old Bundu, who stole the midweek show, scoring the opener in the 8th for AGF before Tobias Sana made it 2-0 six minutes after. The former Bellamy Academy lad hits his second of the night to make it 3-0 in the 22 minutes, thanks to a fine solo goal.

However, the home side fought back but was too late with Daniel Sivertsen scoring in the 39th minutes to reduce the deficit 3-1. The second half was a more even game but in extra time, Jacob Florin Torp own goal completed a comfortable 4-1 win for the visitors.

In Turkey, Teteh Bangura was not on the score-sheet but however played a part in their 5-4post-game penalty victory over Erbaaspor. The two side finished full time to a 1-1 draw forcing the match to an extra time and post-game shot-out. Bangura's Sinopspor are now into the 3rd round of the Ziraat Turkish Cup.