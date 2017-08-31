Sierra Leone: 'Youth Table Tennis Tourney Will Be a Fantastic Sports Event in Sierra Leone'

Gou Xin, Head of Political Section at the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone, yesterday said the upcoming Sierra Leone Youth Table Tennis Tournament could be a fantastic sports event to be hosted in the country.

The Chinese Embassy is co-hosting the Sierra Leone Youth Table Tennis Tournament with the Sierra Leone Table Tennis Association and the tournament has already been billed to get-off from Friday September 1 to Sunday September 3, 2017.

With all preparations in full gear, Xin who can't wait to see young talents in action believes the competition would be a great event to be hosted in Sierra Leone, 2017.

"I believe this would be a fantastic sports event in Sierra Leone in 2017," he said, adding that the opening ceremony will commence at 10:30 A.M on Friday September 1, 2017.

Meanwhile, the three days tournament has already been divided into two categories for male and female lads, aging from 10-13 years and 14-16 years. A total of 32 young lads will compete in this year's event.