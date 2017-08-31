Sierra Leone: Caretaker Remanded for 1 Billion Worth of Goods Theft

Magistrate Albert Moody presiding at Court No.1 has remanded one Ibrahim Sorie Suma, a caretaker at Samsumana Drive, off IMATT on three counts ranging from house breaking, store breaking to larceny.

The particulars of offence stated that on Sunday 23rd July, 2017 at Samsumana Drive off IMATT in Freetown broke into and entered the dwelling house of Fatima Fofana, with intent to steal and stole therein two jewellery boxes containing nine assorted gold rings, twenty assorted gold neck chain, fifty six HP laptop computers, one hundred and nine assorted mobile phones, five kid laptops, one Nintendo play station, six 55 inches plasma television, among other items, all to a total of one billion, one hundred and thirty three million, two hundred and seventy thousand Leones (Le1,133,207,000,000) property of the complainant.

It was further alleged that at the place and date, the accused person broke into and entered the store of Fonti Fofana, with intent to steal and stole therein three hundred vehicle tyres and four vehicle engines all to a total value of one hundred and forty eight million Leones (148,000,000) property of the complainant.

The particulars also stated that the accused person on a unknown dates between 1st May, 2017 and 1st May, 2017, at IMATT, stole two live sheep valued one million Leones, property of Haja Warah Turay.